SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Different team, same expectations for USask Huskies women’s hockey in 2024-25

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted October 4, 2024 3:12 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Roster overhauled for U Sask. Huskies women’s hockey team ahead of 2024-25 season'
Roster overhauled for U Sask. Huskies women’s hockey team ahead of 2024-25 season
WATCH: After hosting U Sports nationals in March, the University of Saskatchewan Huskies women's hockey team looks a lot different ahead of their 2024-25 Canada West season.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Entering her fourth season with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies women’s hockey team, goaltender Colby Wilson knows the opportunity that lies in front of her.

For the first time in five years, the Huskies’ crease sits vacant following the graduation of reigning Canada West Player of the Year Camryn Drever, who is off to begin her professional career in Sweden.

“I’m super excited to kind of fill her role here,” Wilson said. “I think I’ve been training really hard over the past few years, working hard and just making sure I’m prepared for this. It’s definitely going to be different, but I think it’s going to be a good different for myself.”

Wilson is the odds-on favourite to seize an open position in the Huskies starting lineup, of which there are several following a number of key graduations from the 2023-24 roster.

Story continues below advertisement

Gone are stars like Drever, Isabella Pozzi, Kennedy Brown, Sophie Lalor and Kara Kondrat, with the Huskies now boasting a lineup with a dozen first or second-year players.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It tests your patience a little bit,” Huskies head coach Steve Kook said. “A lot more teaching that’s for sure, but it’s exciting. You see these first-year players coming in and they’re raw, they don’t know any better, they’re just competing for pucks, which makes the veterans better.”

Click to play video: 'Brothers Tyrus, Elias Flory join head coach father Scott on U Sask. Huskies football team'
Brothers Tyrus, Elias Flory join head coach father Scott on U Sask. Huskies football team

The Huskies will be aiming to build on their memorable week last March hosting Canada’s top women’s teams at Merlis Belsher Place for the U Sports Women’s Hockey Championship tournament, where USask took on the Concordia Stingers, St. Francis Xavier X-Women and University of British Columbia Thunderbirds.

Trending Now

“It was just a different level of hockey,” veteran Huskies defender Kendra Zuchotzki said. “It was fun to play against and it was fun to play. I think it’s just bringing that into the season, just making sure that we’re all having fun out there.”

Story continues below advertisement

Despite being ranked sixth in the Canada West pre-season coaches poll, Wilson said the Huskies aren’t lowering any expectations this year in the hopes of getting back to face that elite-level competition again.

“We had a lot of expectations on us last year and that really hasn’t changed from this year,” Wilson said. “Even though we’re a different crew, I think the level of play and what we need to compete and do is the same. Expectations are high as always, which I think is going to help us push towards a better level.”

The Huskies kick off their 2024-25 Canada West season on the road Friday night visiting the Regina Cougars, before returning to Merlis Belsher Place on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a rematch of the Saskatchewan rivals.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices