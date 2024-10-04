Different team, same expectations for USask Huskies women’s hockey in 2024-25

Entering her fourth season with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies women’s hockey team, goaltender Colby Wilson knows the opportunity that lies in front of her.

For the first time in five years, the Huskies’ crease sits vacant following the graduation of reigning Canada West Player of the Year Camryn Drever, who is off to begin her professional career in Sweden.

“I’m super excited to kind of fill her role here,” Wilson said. “I think I’ve been training really hard over the past few years, working hard and just making sure I’m prepared for this. It’s definitely going to be different, but I think it’s going to be a good different for myself.”

Wilson is the odds-on favourite to seize an open position in the Huskies starting lineup, of which there are several following a number of key graduations from the 2023-24 roster.

Gone are stars like Drever, Isabella Pozzi, Kennedy Brown, Sophie Lalor and Kara Kondrat, with the Huskies now boasting a lineup with a dozen first or second-year players.

“It tests your patience a little bit,” Huskies head coach Steve Kook said. “A lot more teaching that’s for sure, but it’s exciting. You see these first-year players coming in and they’re raw, they don’t know any better, they’re just competing for pucks, which makes the veterans better.”

The Huskies will be aiming to build on their memorable week last March hosting Canada’s top women’s teams at Merlis Belsher Place for the U Sports Women’s Hockey Championship tournament, where USask took on the Concordia Stingers, St. Francis Xavier X-Women and University of British Columbia Thunderbirds.

“It was just a different level of hockey,” veteran Huskies defender Kendra Zuchotzki said. “It was fun to play against and it was fun to play. I think it’s just bringing that into the season, just making sure that we’re all having fun out there.”

Despite being ranked sixth in the Canada West pre-season coaches poll, Wilson said the Huskies aren’t lowering any expectations this year in the hopes of getting back to face that elite-level competition again.

“We had a lot of expectations on us last year and that really hasn’t changed from this year,” Wilson said. “Even though we’re a different crew, I think the level of play and what we need to compete and do is the same. Expectations are high as always, which I think is going to help us push towards a better level.”

The Huskies kick off their 2024-25 Canada West season on the road Friday night visiting the Regina Cougars, before returning to Merlis Belsher Place on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a rematch of the Saskatchewan rivals.