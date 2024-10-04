Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Universal Language’ named best Canadian movie at Vancouver International Film Festival

By Alex Nino Gheciu The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2024 11:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'VIFF executive director on this year’s must-watch films'
VIFF executive director on this year’s must-watch films
WATCH ABOVE: (From Sept. 25, 2024) "Ari's Theme" is the opening gala film at this year's Vancouver International Film Festival. It tells the story of B.C. music composer Ari Kinarthy, as he realizes his dream of composing music for a documentary about his life. We talk to VIFF executive director Kyle Fostner about "Ari's Theme," and the other must-see films a this year's festival. – Sep 25, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Universal Language, an absurdist dramedy by Winnipeg writer-director Matthew Rankin, has claimed the $15,000 award for best Canadian film at this year’s Vancouver International Film Festival.

The Summit Award, decided by jury of artists and industry leaders, was handed out in a ceremony Wednesday evening.

Among other winners was Kim O’Bomsawin’s Ninan Auassat: We, the Children, which won the $15,000 Tides Award for best Canadian documentary.

The Abenaki director’s film follows the daily lives of children and teens from different Indigenous nations.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Filipina-Canadian director Thea Loo’s Inay (Mama), a documentary about the emotional repercussions of Canada’s live-in caregiver program, won the $10,000 Arbutus Award for best B.C. film. Loo will also receive a $15,000 post-production services credit.

VIFF runs until Sunday and the VIFF Audience Awards will be announced the following day.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, Universal Language was named Canada’s official entry for best international feature film consideration at the 97th Academy Awards.

Trending Now

The film sees Rankin play himself alongside a Persian-and French-speaking cast in an alternate universe where Winnipeg, Quebec and Tehran converge as one.

A scene from the film "Universal Language" is shown in this undated handout photo. "Universal Language," an absurdist dramedy by Winnipeg writer-director Matthew Rankin, has claimed the $15,000 award for best Canadian film at this year's Vancouver International Film Festival. View image in full screen
A scene from the film “Universal Language” is shown in this undated handout photo. “Universal Language,” an absurdist dramedy by Winnipeg writer-director Matthew Rankin, has claimed the $15,000 award for best Canadian film at this year’s Vancouver International Film Festival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Telefilm Canada **MANDATORY CREDIT**
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices