‘Universal Language’ named best Canadian movie at Vancouver International Film Festival

Universal Language, an absurdist dramedy by Winnipeg writer-director Matthew Rankin, has claimed the $15,000 award for best Canadian film at this year’s Vancouver International Film Festival.

The Summit Award, decided by jury of artists and industry leaders, was handed out in a ceremony Wednesday evening.

Among other winners was Kim O’Bomsawin’s Ninan Auassat: We, the Children, which won the $15,000 Tides Award for best Canadian documentary.

The Abenaki director’s film follows the daily lives of children and teens from different Indigenous nations.

Filipina-Canadian director Thea Loo’s Inay (Mama), a documentary about the emotional repercussions of Canada’s live-in caregiver program, won the $10,000 Arbutus Award for best B.C. film. Loo will also receive a $15,000 post-production services credit.

VIFF runs until Sunday and the VIFF Audience Awards will be announced the following day.

Earlier this year, Universal Language was named Canada’s official entry for best international feature film consideration at the 97th Academy Awards.

The film sees Rankin play himself alongside a Persian-and French-speaking cast in an alternate universe where Winnipeg, Quebec and Tehran converge as one.