27-year-old woman arrested in man’s East Vancouver death

Vancouver police have arrested a 27-year-old woman in the killing of a 34-year-old man in the Joyce-Collingwood neighbourhood on Thursday.

Police were called to a home near Kingsway and Melbourne Street shortly after midnight.

The victim was found with stab wounds and died before he could be taken to hospital.

Police have identified the victim as Brian Mathew Clayton.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew one another.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.