Video link
Headline link
Lifestyle

Michelin to update Vancouver restaurant guide

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2024 9:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More Vancouver restaurants make Michelin recommendations list'
More Vancouver restaurants make Michelin recommendations list
The prestigious Michelin Guide has added six Vancouver restaurants to its recommendations list. The 2023 edition will be revealed on Oct. 5, revealing which local restaurants earned Michelin stars – Sep 13, 2023
Michelin is set to update its guide to Vancouver’s fine dining on Thursday.

The culinary kingmaker is hosting a ceremony to add more restaurants to its prestigious list of recommendations.

As it stands, nine restaurants in the city have one Michelin star, an honour given to eateries with “high-quality cooking” that are deemed “worth a stop.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver welcomes ninth Michelin Star restaurant'
Vancouver welcomes ninth Michelin Star restaurant

There are, as of yet, no restaurants in the city with two stars — “excellent cooking, worth a detour” — or the maximum three stars — “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.”

There are also 15 restaurants in Vancouver with the “bib gourmand” designation, which goes to establishments with “great food at a great value.”

Michelin first entered Canada in 2022 with guides for Toronto and Vancouver, and will expand into Quebec next year.

Click to play video: 'What earning a Michelin rating means for Vancouver restaurants'
What earning a Michelin rating means for Vancouver restaurants
© 2024 The Canadian Press

