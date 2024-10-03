Michelin to update Vancouver restaurant guide

Michelin is set to update its guide to Vancouver’s fine dining on Thursday.
The culinary kingmaker is hosting a ceremony to add more restaurants to its prestigious list of recommendations.
As it stands, nine restaurants in the city have one Michelin star, an honour given to eateries with “high-quality cooking” that are deemed “worth a stop.”
There are, as of yet, no restaurants in the city with two stars — “excellent cooking, worth a detour” — or the maximum three stars — “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.”
There are also 15 restaurants in Vancouver with the “bib gourmand” designation, which goes to establishments with “great food at a great value.”
Get daily National news
Michelin first entered Canada in 2022 with guides for Toronto and Vancouver, and will expand into Quebec next year.
Comments