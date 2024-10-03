Michelin to update Vancouver restaurant guide

Send this page to someone via email

Michelin is set to update its guide to Vancouver’s fine dining on Thursday.

The culinary kingmaker is hosting a ceremony to add more restaurants to its prestigious list of recommendations.

As it stands, nine restaurants in the city have one Michelin star, an honour given to eateries with “high-quality cooking” that are deemed “worth a stop.”

There are, as of yet, no restaurants in the city with two stars — “excellent cooking, worth a detour” — or the maximum three stars — “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.”

There are also 15 restaurants in Vancouver with the “bib gourmand” designation, which goes to establishments with “great food at a great value.”

Michelin first entered Canada in 2022 with guides for Toronto and Vancouver, and will expand into Quebec next year.