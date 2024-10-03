SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

BC NDP to unveil complete election platform on Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2024 12:59 pm
2 min read
B.C. party leaders hold feisty first debate in 2024 provincial election campaign
A feisty exchange between the three provincial leaders this morning as they went head-to-head in the B.C. election campaign's first debate. Our Richard Zussman was at the CKNW studios as David Eby, John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau tried to define and defend their policies for voters.
British Columbia NDP Leader David Eby is set to roll out the party’s complete election platform as Conservative Leader John Rustad says his government would end the provincial insurance corporation’s monopoly on basic vehicle insurance.

Eby has a news conference scheduled in Surrey as the province nears the midway point of the election campaign ahead of the Oct. 19 election day.

The New Democrats have already announced many components of the platform, including recent promises for an annual tax cut worth $1,000 for the average family starting next year, and a plan to fast-track factory-built homes.

Rustad, meanwhile, told a news conference in Vancouver that his party would end the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia’s monopoly on basic auto insurance, a plan he says would bring in competition, drive down costs and improve services.

B.C. NDP announce plan to deliver tax cuts if elected

The Conservatives had already pledged to exempt people who suffer life-altering injuries in crashes from ICBC’s no-fault insurance model, saying it’s unfair to accident victims to curtail opportunities to sue for damages.

The Conservatives have also released a series of pledges related to infrastructure, transit and boosting the economy, including Rustad’s promise to reintroduce a minister responsible for “red tape reduction.”

“The key is we need to get to better management in this province. We need to be able to make sure that we unleash our potential,” he told reporters on Thursday.

A statement from the Conservatives says they would eliminate B.C.’s nearly $9 billion deficit within two terms of government and require voter approval of any new taxes, through referendum or an election.

Rustad said the Conservatives would be rolling out announcements over the coming days and the party’s complete platform would follow.

“If anybody could give me an accurate number of … what the NDP’s deficit (is), I think that would be a great help in terms of how we could actually make sure it was fully and properly costed in terms of what we’re doing,” he added.

BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau is set to make an announcement related to the cost of living and support for working parents in West Vancouver.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

