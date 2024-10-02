Calgary police charge 2 men with conspiracy to commit murder in 2023 shootings

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in relation to a pair of shootings in Calgary last year that police say were connected to organized crime.

The shootings happened on Sept. 30, 2023.

At about 2:45 p.m., a shooting between two vehicles happened along Glenmore Trail near 37th Street Southwest. Both vehicles fled the scene before police arrived and no injuries were reported.

About half an hour later, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Seton Passage Southeast where police said a man was shot while parking his vehicle. The man was taken to hospital in serious condition, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police said multiple shots were fired in the Seton shooting, with stray bullets hitting nearby homes. Police said the suspect left the area in a stolen vehicle.

Police said both shootings targeted the same victim and were believed to be connected to organized crime in Calgary.

In October 2023, police arrested and charged a man in connection with the shootings.

Police continued to investigate and said on Wednesday that two more men have been charged in the case. Police said the charges are for the men’s alleged involvement in the Glenmore Trail shooting, as well as their alleged involvement in the planning of the Seton shooting.

Masood Mohammad, 30, of Calgary, is charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Harliv Singh Cheema, 20, of Calgary, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact to an indictable offence.

“Our job is to hold everyone responsible for violence in Calgary accountable, and our efforts do not stop at the individual who pulls the trigger,” said Acting Insp. Roland Stewart with the Calgary Police Service’s organized crime and offender management section.

“This investigation is a direct example of the dedication and tenacity of our organized crime investigators, who spend months collecting evidence to progress an investigation despite un-cooperative victims and attempts to evade police.”

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.