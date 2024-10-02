Menu

Environment

Gas well fire north of Calgary finally out; investigation into cause continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2024 9:45 am
1 min read
Crews continue to battle oil well blaze near Calgary
WATCH ABOVE: (From Oct. 1, 2024) Crews continued fighting a well fire northwest of Calgary that sent five people to hospital. Elissa Carpenter reports.
An energy company that runs a natural gas well north of Calgary says a roughly 24-hour fire that injured five workers has finally been snuffed out.

There was a “well control incident” Monday afternoon at the site about eight kilometres north of Cochrane, Alta., but by early Tuesday afternoon, “the fire was extinguished, and the well was brought under control,” according to the updated news release from HWN Energy Ltd.

The company says that by 5:30 p.m., there was no further release of liquids or gases.

RCMP had said it believed a crew hit a gas pocket while drilling, triggering a large explosion that injured the workers.

The statement from HWN said five contractor personnel were injured during the incident, but details of their injuries or conditions were not given.

Earlier, Alberta Health Services confirmed paramedics took five people to hospital on Monday, three with life-threatening injuries and two with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

As of Tuesday, an AHS spokesman said he could not provide an update on their conditions due to patient privacy rules.

The company acknowledged the local community’s concerns and committed to assuring the public that every possible measure was taken to manage the incident effectively.

HWN also said it continues to monitor the situation and is committed to co-operating with ongoing investigations by representatives of the Alberta Energy Regulator and Occupational Health and Safety officers.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

