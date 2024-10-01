SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors’ Scottie Barnes excused from start of camp

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2024 12:37 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

MONTREAL – Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes has been excused from the start of training camp due to personal reasons and did not travel with the team to Montreal.

The Raptors say Barnes is expected to join the team later this week.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'NBA issues lifetime ban to former Toronto Raptors player'
NBA issues lifetime ban to former Toronto Raptors player

Toronto opened camp on Tuesday morning at the Université du Québec à Montréal.

Story continues below advertisement

The camp – which includes an open practice at McGill University on Friday night – runs through Sunday’s Raptors versus Washington Wizards pre-season matchup at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Barnes, 23, averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists in his third NBA campaign and was named an all-star last season.

Trending Now

The Raptors finished 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices