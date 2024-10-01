Raptors’ Scottie Barnes excused from start of camp

See more sharing options

MONTREAL – Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes has been excused from the start of training camp due to personal reasons and did not travel with the team to Montreal.

The Raptors say Barnes is expected to join the team later this week.

Toronto opened camp on Tuesday morning at the Université du Québec à Montréal.

The camp – which includes an open practice at McGill University on Friday night – runs through Sunday’s Raptors versus Washington Wizards pre-season matchup at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

Barnes, 23, averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists in his third NBA campaign and was named an all-star last season.

The Raptors finished 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.