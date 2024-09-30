Menu

Perspectives

B.C. community seeks answers following sudden death of residential school survivor

By Neetu Garcha & Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 30, 2024 1:58 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Truth and Reconciliation: BC community demands answers after death of residential school survivor'
Truth and Reconciliation: BC community demands answers after death of residential school survivor
A community in B.C. is demanding answers after the sudden death of a local man who was a residential school survivor. Douglas Eustache’s death on June 9 has sparked concern about how cases involving Indigenous people are handled by police. Now there are calls for a thorough investigation into what happened. Neetu Garcha reports, with a warning that this story contains details that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Warning: This story deals with disturbing subject matter that may upset and trigger some readers. Discretion is advised

A B.C. family is seeking justice following the sudden death of Douglas Eustache.

His death has raised urgent questions in his Kamloops community about how Indigenous cases are handled by law enforcement.

“Doug was my youngest brother,” Darrel Eustache told Global News.

Douglas was a residential school survivor who struggled with alcohol addiction and mental health.

He was in the hospital’s intensive care unit the day before his death on June 9.

Click to play video: 'Talking Truth and Reconciliation with children'
Talking Truth and Reconciliation with children

He was found unconscious in a townhouse complex in Kamloops.

Neighbours told Global News that no one else was inside the home but they reported seeing multiple people leave the unit earlier that morning.

“His eye was completely black, and he had a big gash on his head, his shoulder was screwed up,” neighbour Jason Biron said.

“He looked like he had been punched lots of times.”

Kamloops RCMP announced that Eustache’s death was not considered suspicious 10 days after he was found unconscious with what were described as “blunt-force” injuries.

Police and forensic experts told Eustache’s family that they believe he fell down the stairs.

However, Biron said he believes there was foul play.

“There was blood upstairs, there was blood downstairs,” he told Global News.

Family members suspected that Eustache may have been targeted for cash from a disability cheque.

However, Kamloops RCMP said they conducted a thorough investigation, and the BC Coroners Service said its investigation is ongoing.

Global News met Eustache in 2021 when he encouraged other residential school survivors to seek help as he had been doing at a local recovery home.

Click to play video: 'Pontiff addresses shocking Kamloops discovery but offers no apology'
Pontiff addresses shocking Kamloops discovery but offers no apology

Family and friends are now demanding a more thorough investigation and better communication from police, who they say failed to inform them that no foul play was suspected, before making that public.

“It’s kind of like they wanted to get it done and over with,” Darrel said.

He expressed concerns cases involving Indigenous people often receive inadequate attention, fearing his brother’s death may reflect this tragic trend.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-800-721-0066) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

The Hope for Wellness Help Line offers culturally competent counselling and crisis intervention to all Indigenous Peoples experiencing trauma, distress, strong emotions and painful memories. The line can be reached anytime toll-free at 1-855-242-3310.

