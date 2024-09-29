Blue Jays recall Eisert before season finale

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays recalled left-hander Brandon Eisert from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.

The move was made shortly before the start of the regular-season finale against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre.

Right-handed starter Yariel Rodriguez, who pitched into the sixth inning on Saturday, was optioned to the team’s spring training complex.

The Blue Jays and Marlins are in last place in their respective divisions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2024.