Lumsden, Sask. welcomes visitors for annual Scarecrow Festival

On Saturday, Lumsden, Sask., welcomed thousands of visitors in honour of one of the town’s most popular annual events.
Just north of Regina, the town hosted its annual Scarecrow Festival, featuring scarecrows of different shapes and sizes made by local residents.
Trending Now
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
More than 150 vendors were also invited to the event.
Global’s Moosa Imran brings us more in the video above.
- Openly lesbian cabinet minister to make history with parental leave
- Charge your phone overnight? Here’s why Montreal fire officials say to stop
- Former Canadian politician suspected of working for foreign government: CSIS
- First Nations, Inuit and Métis leaders say work lays ahead on road to reconciliation
Comments