Lumsden, Sask. welcomes visitors for annual Scarecrow Festival

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

On Saturday, Lumsden, Sask., welcomed thousands of visitors in honour of one of the town’s most popular annual events.

Just north of Regina, the town hosted its annual Scarecrow Festival, featuring scarecrows of different shapes and sizes made by local residents.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

More than 150 vendors were also invited to the event.

Global’s Moosa Imran brings us more in the video above.