Canada

Lumsden, Sask. welcomes visitors for annual Scarecrow Festival

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted September 28, 2024 8:12 pm
1 min read
Lumsden, Sask, welcomes visitors for Scarecrow festival
WATCH: Lumsden, Sask., welcomed thousands of visitors in honour of one of the town's most popular annual events; the annual Scarecrow Festival.
On Saturday, Lumsden, Sask., welcomed thousands of visitors in honour of one of the town’s most popular annual events.

Just north of Regina, the town hosted its annual Scarecrow Festival, featuring scarecrows of different shapes and sizes made by local residents.

More than 150 vendors were also invited to the event.

Global’s Moosa Imran brings us more in the video above.

