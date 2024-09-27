How to commemorate Orange Shirt Day in Calgary and Southern Alberta

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Monday, Sept. 30th marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.

First established in 2013 as a Day of Observance, and also known as “Orange Shirt Day,” the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a day of memorial for victims and ongoing impact of the Canadian Residential School System.

Communities across Southern Alberta will be marking the day throughout the weekend of Sept. 28-29 and on Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30.

Some of the events you can take part in include, but are not limited to:

Calgary

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Banff

Lethbridge

Medicine Hat

Sept. 30, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Medicine Hat College Orange Shirt Day Walk for Reconciliation

If you would like your event added to this list, please contact us.

Story continues below advertisement

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.