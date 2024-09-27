How to commemorate Orange Shirt Day in Calgary and Southern Alberta

Monday, Sept. 30th marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.
First established in 2013 as a Day of Observance, and also known as “Orange Shirt Day,” the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a day of memorial for victims and ongoing impact of the Canadian Residential School System.
Communities across Southern Alberta will be marking the day throughout the weekend of Sept. 28-29 and on Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30.
Some of the events you can take part in include, but are not limited to:
Calgary
- Sept. 29, 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Heritage Park
- Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Film Screening of Bones of Crows at Central Library – Partnership between University of Calgary’s Office of Indigenous Engagement and Calgary Public Library.
- Sept. 30, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Orange Shirt Day at the Confluence Historic Site & Parkland
- Sept. 30, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Pokaiks – The Children Commemorative Walk & Gathering 2024
- Sept. 30, 12:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Indigenous Makers Market at Arts Commons (Jack Singer Concert Hall Lobby)
- Sept. 30, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: A Conversation with Michelle Good (Virtual) – Partnership between University of Calgary’s Office of Indigenous Engagement and Calgary Public Library
- Sept. 30, 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.: Tours for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at the Military Museums Foundation
- Sept. 30, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Gallery Tours & Artist Talks at Arts Commons (The Galleries)
- Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m.: Elders Story Project at Arts Commons (Jack Singer Concert Hall Lobby)
Banff
- Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Gentle Reflection Walk to Bow Falls
Lethbridge
- Sept. 29, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Lethbridge Public Library Orange Shirt Awareness Walk
- Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Lethbridge Polytechnic Students’ Association Skate Jam at Legacy Skatepark
Medicine Hat
- Sept. 30, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Medicine Hat College Orange Shirt Day Walk for Reconciliation
If you would like your event added to this list, please contact us.
The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.
