Canada

How to commemorate Orange Shirt Day in Calgary and Southern Alberta

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted September 27, 2024 6:44 pm
2 min read
Calgary-based Colouring It Forward Reconciliation Society is pleased to present the sixth annual Pokaiks (pookehks) - The Children: Orange Shirt Day Walk. The walk will begin at Eau Claire Park and finish at Contemporary Calgary on Monday, September 30 to honour and stand in solidarity with survivors and victims of the residential school system. A gathering will follow with performances, traditional dancing, remarks from members of the Indigenous community.
Calgary-based Colouring It Forward Reconciliation Society is pleased to present the sixth annual Pokaiks (pookehks) - The Children: Orange Shirt Day Walk. The walk will begin at Eau Claire Park and finish at Contemporary Calgary on Monday, September 30 to honour and stand in solidarity with survivors and victims of the residential school system. A gathering will follow with performances, traditional dancing, remarks from members of the Indigenous community. File / Global News
Monday, Sept. 30th marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.

First established in 2013 as a Day of Observance, and also known as “Orange Shirt Day,” the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a day of memorial for victims and ongoing impact of the Canadian Residential School System.

Communities across Southern Alberta will be marking the day throughout the weekend of Sept. 28-29 and on Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30.

Some of the events you can take part in include, but are not limited to:

Calgary

Banff

Lethbridge

Medicine Hat

If you would like your event added to this list, please contact us.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

