National

Politics

Eby says NDP would fast-track pre-fabricated homes to ease housing crisis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2024 12:49 pm
1 min read
NDP promises help for first time homebuyers if re-elected
A big campaign promise from the BC NDP Wednesday morning. David Eby unveiling his opening doors to homeownership plan -- aimed at helping first-time homebuyers. Richard Zussman has the details.
British Columbia NDP Leader David Eby says his government would fast-track factory-built homes as part of its strategy to ease the province’s housing crisis.

At an election campaign stop on Vancouver Island, Eby says pre-built homes cut waste, reduce emissions, and the advances in the industry mean the homes are “beautiful and high-quality.”

A statement issued by the NDP says its government would work with the industry, municipalities and First Nations to create a provincewide framework so builders know what’s required in every community.

It says there would also be a pre-approved set of construction designs to reduce the permitting process, and it would also work with the industry to develop the skills training needed to support pre-fabricated home construction.

It says Scandinavian countries have embraced factory-built homes, which “offer an alternative to the much slower, more costly process of building on-site.”

The statement says legislation passed by the NDP government last year was a “game changer” for the factory-built home construction industry in the province, where there are currently 10 certified manufacturing plants.

“By growing B.C.’s own factory-built home construction industry, everyone from multi-generational families to municipalities will be able to quickly build single homes, duplexes and triplexes on land they already own,” Eby says.

Eby and his rivals, B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad and Green Leader Sonia Furstenau, have all been rallying for support as the first week of the provincial election campaign draws to a close.

Rustad held a rally in Prince George Thursday night, while Furstenau was in southeastern B.C. to make a promise for mental health under a Green government. She stayed for a rally with Kootenay-Central candidate Nicole Charlwood in Creston.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

