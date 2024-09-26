Traffic disrupted, East Vancouver SkyTrain station closed due to ‘unstable crane’

See more sharing options

TransLink closed the Millennium Line’s East Vancouver terminus station on Thursday, as crews worked to deal with a nearby crane incident.

TransLink suspended service to the VCC-Clark station around 11 a.m., citing concern about an “unstable crane.”

The station is next to a construction site where crews are working on a five-storey building called Hive.

Vancouver police said traffic was also closed in both directions between Clark and Glen drives and on Keith Drive between E. 6th and E. 7th Avenues as a safety precaution.

All activity on the site appeared to have been suspended, with a large piece of material left hanging from a crane.

WorkSafeBC said it was aware of the incident and had deployed prevention officers to the scene.

TransLink said the Millennium Line was terminating at Commercial-Broadway Station until further notice.

It said it had re-routed and extended the #84 bus from BCC-Clark station to Commercial-Broadway station, and had increased bus service between Main Street-Science World station and Glen Drive, near the VCC station.

The Expo and Canada lines were unaffected.