Pesto, a massive, fuzzy baby penguin, waddles his way to internet fame

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted September 27, 2024 3:33 pm
3 min read
Three pictures of Pesto the penguin. In the rightmost photo, he stands beside singer Katy Perry. View image in full screen
Pesto, the fuzzy baby king penguin of the Melbourne Sea Life aquarium, is a superstar online, mostly because of his huge size. Sea Life Melbourne via Tiktok/Instagram
Move over, Moo Deng, there’s officially competition to be the internet’s favourite baby animal.

A huge, fuzzy king penguin named Pesto from the Sea Life Melbourne aquarium has melted the hearts of many on social media since becoming a viral sensation this month.

Though he is only nine months old, Pesto rose to fame large in part due to his towering size. According to the Sea Life Melbourne, Pesto weighs an impressive 46 pounds and devours 25 fish every day. By comparison, the average adult king penguin typically weighs about 31 to 37 pounds.

With his wobbly gait, brown fuzzball body and his enormous stature, Pesto doesn’t have to fish for compliments. Since becoming an influencer, he’s earned millions of views online and attracted hordes of admirers to the aquarium.

@sealifemelbourneaquarium

pesto #pestothepenguin kingpesto sealifemelb

♬ The Next Episode – Instrumental – Dr. Dre

When it comes to Pesto, most people have one question on their minds: Why is he so big?

Sea Life Melbourne said it’s because Pesto likely hit the genetic lottery. In a section on the aquarium’s website entirely dedicated to the frequently asked question, the organization said Pesto’s size is “due to a number of factors.”

His biological father, Blake, is Sea Life Melbourne’s oldest and biggest penguin. Pesto’s adoptive parents, Hudson and Tango, have also done an “amazing job” raising him, according to the aquarium.

“So, the combination of good genes and good parents explains his current weight,” wrote aquarium staff.

Though he is considered to be a healthy size, Pesto is likely to slim down after he fledges and loses his brown coat.

@kiarap688

#greenscreenvideo

♬ original sound – Justin Mousseau

Pesto is the largest penguin chick caretakers at Sea Life Melbourne have ever seen.

His size has earned Pesto several endeared nicknames online, including “Chonk,” “Shaq” and “Big Bird.”

@sealifemelbourneaquarium

From one icon to another—@katyperry come meet Pesto. 🐧💃 Catch this VIP (Very Important Penguin) at SEA LIFE Melbourne 🎶 #lifetimes

♬ original sound – SEA LIFE Melbourne – SEA LIFE Melbourne

Several fans of Pesto have flown from around the world to Melbourne just to get a peek at the fuzzy, flightless bird.

This week, even superstar Katy Perry stopped by to meet Pesto. Together, they filmed a video to promote Perry’s new single I’m His, He’s Mine, complete with a coy look from Pesto over his shoulder to the camera.

@katyperry

I’M PESTO’S 🧡, HE’S @SEA LIFE Melbourne’s 🇦🇺

♬ IM HIS HES MINE by Katy Perry ft Doechii – Katy Perry Universe

Trending Now

Perry also shared a behind-the-scenes video of her meet-and-greet with Pesto. In the clip posted to social media, Perry blows bubbles for Pesto — which his caretakers say he loves.

@katyperry

visited Pesto last night. he told me who will win in the @afl grand final tomorrow but my lips are sealed 🤐 @SEA LIFE Melbourne

♬ original sound – Katy Perry

Pesto isn’t the only baby animal to dominate social media algorithms as of late.

Thailand’s adorable baby pygmy hippo Moo Deng has been impossible to avoid online this month, with legions of fans gushing over her short, chubby body — and her even shorter temper.

The Khao Kheow Open Zoo in the Thai capital Bangkok has been overwhelmed with guests looking to fawn over Moo Deng in person.

Click to play video: 'Meet Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo melting hearts around the world'
Meet Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo melting hearts around the world

Already, admirers online have playfully put the two baby animals up against one another in a battle of cuteness.

@gentlebl0ke

Moo Deng vs. Pesto the Penguin #moodeng #babyhippo #pesto #penguin #new

♬ original sound – gentlebl0ke

@brimrunb

#Pestothepenguin and #moodeng taking over the internet 😌✨ Silly little art for silly creatures 💕 . #fyp #artistsoftiktok #artist #hippo #penguin

♬ On Melancholy Hill – Gorillaz

Whether it’s Pesto, Moo Deng or whatever other adorable animal, it seems the internet will always find a cute animal to obsess over.

