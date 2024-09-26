K’naan, ‘Wavin’ Flag’ artist, charged with sexual assault in Quebec City

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian rapper K’naan (given name Keinan Abdi Warsame), was charged with sexual assault in Quebec on Thursday in connection with an alleged incident from 2010 in the province’s capital city.

The province’s Crown prosecutor office confirmed an arrest warrant was issued late last week for 46-year-old Warsame.

The singer, who delivered the 2009 smash-hit song Wavin’ Flag, is alleged to have sexually assaulted someone between July 16 and 17, 2010, in Quebec City.

Warsame was not present at the hearing Thursday morning and his lawyer appeared on his behalf, according to the Crown.

The preliminary inquiry in the case is set for April 23, 2025.

This is a developing story. More to come.