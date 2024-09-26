Halifax police make 3rd arrest in Devon Sinclair Marsman homicide case

Send this page to someone via email

A third person has been charged in connection with the Devon Sinclair Marsman homicide in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police said 23-year-old Emma Maria Meta Casey was arrested Wednesday morning in Dartmouth and is facing charges of accessory after the fact to murder, indignity to human remains, and obstructing justice.

Marsman was 16 when he was last seen in the Spryfield area in February 2022.

During a news conference Sept. 17, police revealed human remains had been found and two men were arrested: Treyton Alexander Marsman, 26, and a 20-year-old man who cannot be identified because he was a youth at the time of the murder.

Treyton Marsman is charged with second-degree murder, indignity to human remains, and obstructing justice. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old man is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and obstructing justice.

In an online statement, Acting Deputy Chief of Operations Andrew Matthews, said the investigation continues and even more arrests are expected. Police continue to believe there are people with information about the homicide, and he urged them to come forward.

Matthews also said police have to restrict how much information they share because of the ongoing criminal case.

“We know that each new piece of information can be triggering for Devon’s family, friends and our entire community. Please take care of yourselves,” he said.

The human remains that were discovered as part of the case remain with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service for identification, according to investigators.