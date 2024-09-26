Menu

Crime

Halifax police make 3rd arrest in Devon Sinclair Marsman homicide case

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 26, 2024 1:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Human remains found; man charged with murder of missing Halifax teen'
Human remains found; man charged with murder of missing Halifax teen
A murder charge has been laid in the suspicious disappearance of 16-year-old Devon Marsman. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports, his family has been searching for answers since he went missing in 2022. – Sep 17, 2024
A third person has been charged in connection with the Devon Sinclair Marsman homicide in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police said 23-year-old Emma Maria Meta Casey was arrested Wednesday morning in Dartmouth and is facing charges of accessory after the fact to murder, indignity to human remains, and obstructing justice.

Marsman was 16 when he was last seen in the Spryfield area in February 2022.

During a news conference Sept. 17, police revealed human remains had been found and two men were arrested: Treyton Alexander Marsman, 26, and a 20-year-old man who cannot be identified because he was a youth at the time of the murder.

Get breaking National news

Treyton Marsman is charged with second-degree murder, indignity to human remains, and obstructing justice. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old man is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and obstructing justice.

Click to play video: 'Family and friends hold march 2 years after Devon Marsman’s disappearance'
Family and friends hold march 2 years after Devon Marsman’s disappearance

In an online statement, Acting Deputy Chief of Operations Andrew Matthews, said the investigation continues and even more arrests are expected. Police continue to believe there are people with information about the homicide, and he urged them to come forward.

Matthews also said police have to restrict how much information they share because of the ongoing criminal case.

“We know that each new piece of information can be triggering for Devon’s family, friends and our entire community. Please take care of yourselves,” he said.

The human remains that were discovered as part of the case remain with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service for identification, according to investigators.

