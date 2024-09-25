First-of-its-kind Canine Social Club opens in Kelowna, BC

A new Okanagan business has tongues and tails wagging. So Fetch Canine Social Club is officially open for business.

The new business opened in Kelowna, B.C., on Sept. 25 and was created by Lyndsey Puhalsky and her mother, Lori Van.

They say the dog-exclusive eatery is the first of its kind in the country. It’s a place where customers can come, have something to drink and spoil their cherished pooch.

“This came from our own pain points of having small dogs and kind of our annoyances of not having many places to go and with the weather it’s sometimes too hot, too cold and last year with all the fires all the smoke, there was nowhere to take our dogs,” said Puhalsky, creative director.

They now have a Treat Bar and Eatery as well as a Lounge where the dogs come first.

“We have a calm environment, so we have all the dogs leashed — this is about bonding with your dog, it’s not about the dogs together so with them leashed it’s your time together,” said Puhalsky.

All dogs must also be fully vaccinated including Bordetella and owners must have a valid dogs licence to enter.

In the eatery, there are creative takes on human delicacies like charcuterie, pizza and even spaghetti and all the recipes were created by Puhalsky and executed by canine culinary artist Danuel Warren.

“Dogs love food, they will never send it back and they’ll never complain,” said Warren.

The specialized dog menu that is all made with human-grade ingredients has been a hit with the four-legged customers.

Now that they are open for business they hope they will get more paw-sitive reviews from customers both canine and human.