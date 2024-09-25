Menu

Sports

Rachel Homan, Kaitlyn Lawes advance at PointsBet Invitational with victories

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2024 7:50 pm
1 min read
Team Wood skip Gabrielle Wood, left, directs her teammates as Team Homan skip Rachel Homan looks on during curling action at the PointsBet Invitational in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Team Wood skip Gabrielle Wood, left, directs her teammates as Team Homan skip Rachel Homan looks on during curling action at the PointsBet Invitational in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Rachel Homan opened defence of her women’s curling title at the PointsBet Invitational with an 11-2 win over Gabby Wood.

The single-knockout event pitted Canadian and world champion Homan against the Canadian college women’s champion in the opening draw.

The men’s and women’s PointsBet victors will each take home $50,000 in prize money.

In other games, Kaitlyn Lawes defeated Taylor Reese-Hansen 5-2, Selena Sturmay edged Ashley Thevenot 8-7 and Corryn Brown doubled Serena Gray-Withers 8-4.

The first men’s draw features reigning Canadian men’s champion Brad Gushue against national club champion Dan Sherrard and four-time national champion Kevin Koe taking on men’s university champ Josh Bryden.

The men’s and women’s finals are Sunday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

