Environment

Living juvenile zebra mussels discovered in Manitoba’s Clear Lake

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 24, 2024 2:35 pm
1 min read
Zebra mussels are seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Zebra mussels are seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-US Geological Survey via The Daily Press
Parks Canada staff say they’ve found a number of living juvenile zebra mussels in Clear Lake within the past week.

The invasive creatures were found on Friday and Saturday, and the discovery means parks staff will work with third-party experts in determining the best way to eradicate them.

Clear Lake’s Boat Cove remains closed to the public, and temporary watercraft measures remain in place.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

A containment curtain, intended to isolate a section of the lake where mussels had been found in July, became damaged earlier this month, and parks officials had to have it removed, with no replacement planned for at least the rest of the season.

Click to play video: 'Cabin owners concerned about Clear Lake after mussel containment curtain fails'
Cabin owners concerned about Clear Lake after mussel containment curtain fails
