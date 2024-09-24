Living juvenile zebra mussels discovered in Manitoba’s Clear Lake

Parks Canada staff say they’ve found a number of living juvenile zebra mussels in Clear Lake within the past week.
The invasive creatures were found on Friday and Saturday, and the discovery means parks staff will work with third-party experts in determining the best way to eradicate them.
Clear Lake’s Boat Cove remains closed to the public, and temporary watercraft measures remain in place.
A containment curtain, intended to isolate a section of the lake where mussels had been found in July, became damaged earlier this month, and parks officials had to have it removed, with no replacement planned for at least the rest of the season.
