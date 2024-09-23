Via Rail CEO says late trains to Halifax ‘elephant in the room’ as service modernizes

Send this page to someone via email

The CEO of Via Rail says although the Crown corporation has big plans for modernizing its passenger service in the Maritimes, it needs to ensure its trains run on time.

Mario Péloquin told a Halifax business audience today that the “elephant in the room” is the fact the Montreal-to-Halifax train known as the Ocean doesn’t run on time.

Péloquin says that’s because Via Rail doesn’t own the tracks, which are primarily used for freight trains that have priority on that line.

He says talks are continuing with CN Rail and other partners to improve the arrangement.

Despite the ongoing problem, Péloquin says the Ocean manages to bring 13,000 passengers to Halifax every year and he says there is room to grow that number.

He says part of the solution is selling the train as an environmentally sustainable option through the use of new state-of-the-art trains the corporation hopes to use in about five years time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.