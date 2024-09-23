Menu

Canada

Via Rail CEO says late trains to Halifax ‘elephant in the room’ as service modernizes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2024 3:20 pm
1 min read
The CEO of VIA Rail Canada says although the Crown corporation has big modernization plans for its passenger service to the Maritimes, it needs to ensure its trains run on time. Passenger trains sit on the tracks at the Via Rail Canada Maintenance Centre in Montreal, Feb. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
The CEO of VIA Rail Canada says although the Crown corporation has big modernization plans for its passenger service to the Maritimes, it needs to ensure its trains run on time. Passenger trains sit on the tracks at the Via Rail Canada Maintenance Centre in Montreal, Feb. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.
The CEO of Via Rail says although the Crown corporation has big plans for modernizing its passenger service in the Maritimes, it needs to ensure its trains run on time.

Mario Péloquin told a Halifax business audience today that the “elephant in the room” is the fact the Montreal-to-Halifax train known as the Ocean doesn’t run on time.

Péloquin says that’s because Via Rail doesn’t own the tracks, which are primarily used for freight trains that have priority on that line.

He says talks are continuing with CN Rail and other partners to improve the arrangement.

Despite the ongoing problem, Péloquin says the Ocean manages to bring 13,000 passengers to Halifax every year and he says there is room to grow that number.

He says part of the solution is selling the train as an environmentally sustainable option through the use of new state-of-the-art trains the corporation hopes to use in about five years time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

