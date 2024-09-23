‘A great loss’: Fire devastates Candle Lake Golf Resort

Send this page to someone via email

A fire devastated Candle Lake Golf Resort Monday morning.

“This is a great loss for the whole community,” said Colleen Lavoie, mayor of Candle Lake, Sask.

The fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. and firefighters have been working tirelessly to put it out.

Fire crews from Prince Albert, Meath Park and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency aided the local firefighters with the blaze.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The main building suffered significant damage and the damage to the conference centre is being assessed.

Townhouses, cabins and RVs were not affected, the golf resort said in a statement.

“I think we’re just all stunned,” Lavoie said. “I’m sure it’ll come back bigger and better and serve the community well once we get through this. “

Story continues below advertisement

The golf resort is “a pillar of (the) community” and played a large role in the village’s economy.

The mayor added that the community is working together and doing all they can to help out.

The golf course remains open for play and golfers are asked to come visit the resort and to support the community during this difficult time.