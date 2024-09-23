Menu

Fire

‘A great loss’: Fire devastates Candle Lake Golf Resort

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted September 23, 2024 3:24 pm
1 min read
A fire devastated the Candle Lake golf resort Monday morning causing "significant damage". View image in full screen
A fire devastated the Candle Lake golf resort Monday morning, causing 'significant damage.'. Courtesy: Cherie Lynn H
A fire devastated Candle Lake Golf Resort Monday morning.

“This is a great loss for the whole community,” said Colleen Lavoie, mayor of Candle Lake, Sask.

The fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. and firefighters have been working tirelessly to put it out.

Fire crews from Prince Albert, Meath Park and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency aided the local firefighters with the blaze.

The main building suffered significant damage and the damage to the conference centre is being assessed.

Townhouses, cabins and RVs were not affected, the golf resort said in a statement.

“I think we’re just all stunned,” Lavoie said. “I’m sure it’ll come back bigger and better and serve the community well once we get through this. “

The golf resort is “a pillar of (the) community” and played a large role in the village’s economy.

The mayor added that the community is working together and doing all they can to help out.

The golf course remains open for play and golfers are asked to come visit the resort and to support the community during this difficult time.

