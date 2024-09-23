Menu

Politics

N.B. election: Profiles of the major party leaders ahead of Oct. 21 vote

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2024 11:15 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick election called as Higgs looks to stay in power'
New Brunswick election called as Higgs looks to stay in power
New Brunswick’s election campaign is officially underway, and over the next month, party leaders will fan out over the province as they hope to court voters. Silas Brown reports.
New Brunswickers are headed to the polls Oct. 21, as Blaine Higgs seeks a third term as premier.

At dissolution, Higgs’ Progressive Conservative Party held 25 seats, the Liberal Party had 16 seats and the Green Party had three seats. There was one independent MLA and four vacant seats.

Here’s a look at each of the leaders of the major parties:

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs

Blaine Higgs View image in full screen
Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs speaks to reporters at the New Brunswick Legislative Building after his government delivered the throne speech Oct. 17, 2023. Ron Ward/The Canadian Press

Born: March 1, 1954.

Early years: The son of a customs officer, he grew up in Forest City, N.B., near the Canada-U.S. border.

Education: Graduated from the University of New Brunswick with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1977.

Family: Married his high-school sweetheart, Marcia, and settled in Saint John, N.B., where they had four daughters: Lindsey, Laura, Sarah and Rachel.

Before politics: Hired by Irving Oil a week after he graduated from university and was eventually promoted to director of distribution. Worked for 33 years at the company.

Politics: Elected to the legislature in 2010 and later served as finance minister under former Progressive Conservative Premier David Alward. Elected Tory leader in 2016 and has been premier since 2018.

Quote: “I’ve always felt parents should play the main role in raising children. No one is denying gender diversity is real. But we need to figure out how to manage it.” — Blaine Higgs in a year-end interview in 2023, explaining changes to school policies about gender identity.

Liberal Leader Susan Holt

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt arrives at the legislature to listen to the government’s throne speech Oct. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt arrives at the legislature to listen to the government’s throne speech Oct. 17, 2023. RSW

Born: April 22, 1977.

Early years: Raised in Fredericton, she attended Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., and then spent a year in Toronto before moving abroad for three years, spending time in Australia and India.

Education: Bachelor of arts in economics and a bachelor of science in chemistry from Queen’s University.

Family: Lives in Fredericton with her husband Jon Holt and three young daughters.

Before politics: CEO of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce, CEO of the New Brunswick Business Council, civil servant, business lobbyist, advocate, consultant and executive with an IT service company that trains and employs Indigenous people.

Trending Now

Politics: Worked as an adviser to former Liberal premier Brian Gallant. Won the leadership of the New provincial Liberal party in August 2022 and was elected to the legislature in April 2023.

Quote: “It’s daunting when you think about the challenges that we’re facing in health, and we’ve brought together a team that can tackle those challenges.” — Susan Holt on Sept. 8, 2024, introducing her party’s platform on health care.

Green Party Leader David Coon

David Coon, leader of the New Brunswick Green Party, reacts to the budget March 10, 2020. View image in full screen
David Coon, leader of the New Brunswick Green Party, reacts to the budget March 10, 2020.

Born: Oct. 28, 1956.

Early years: Born in Toronto and raised in Montreal, he spent about three decades as an environmental advocate.

Education: A trained biologist, he graduated with a bachelor of science from McGill University in Montreal in 1978.

Family: He and his wife Janice Harvey have two daughters, Caroline and Laura.

Before politics: Worked as an environmental educator, organizer, activist and manager for 33 years, mainly with the Conservation Council of New Brunswick.

Politics: Joined the Green Party of Canada in May 2006 and was elected leader of the New Brunswick Green Party in September 2012. Won a seat in the legislature in 2014 — a first for the province’s Greens.

Quote: “It was despicable. He’s clearly decided to take the low road in this campaign, to adopt some Trump-lite fearmongering.” — David Coon on Sept. 12, 2024, reacting to Blaine Higgs’s claim that the federal government had decided to send 4,600 asylum seekers to New Brunswick.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

