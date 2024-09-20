Menu

Canada

4 people found dead after house fire near Ontario-Quebec border: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2024 11:23 am
Ontario Provincial Police say four people are dead after a house fire in Temiskaming Shores.

Police say all four were found dead inside the home on Paget Street, in the community of New Liskeard.

OPP say officers and firefighters in the northern Ontario community near the Quebec border responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police did not identify the victims or their relationship to one another.

OPP say they are investigating alongside the fire marshal and the coroner.

In a written statement, Const. Siobhan Christo said, “due to the ongoing investigation and out of respect for the family, no other information will be provided at this time.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

