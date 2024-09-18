‘We’ve got to clean it up’: Winnipeg church picks up pieces after weekend crash

No one was inside an Osborne Street church when a stolen vehicle crashed into it on the weekend, but the incident caused significant damage.
Pastor Tim Harris told 680 CJOB that Christian Fellowship Chapel suffered damage to its wheelchair ramp, AC unit, and a donated concrete bench on Saturday evening.
Harris said he was contacted by a member of his congregation about the crash.
“They said … ‘There was a huge crash at the intersection by the church — a high-speed police chase, and then the vehicle crashing into the wheelchair ramp.
“‘We’re not sure what it will look like by morning, but we just wanted to give you a heads-up.'”
Get daily National news
The church, he said, is currently in talks with Manitoba Public Insurance to cover the cost of repairs.
“They totally demolished that bench, totally took out that ramp,” Harris said on Wednesday. “I’m at the church right now, and there’s still the police tape around it, so we’ve got to clean it up.”
Winnipeg police say a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl are facing charges of stealing a vehicle and other driving-related crimes.
The owner of the truck spotted the theft in progress, police said, and jumped into the truck’s box while it was being driven away. The owner called 911 and continued to give real-time information to police, until the truck crashed into a police cruiser and the two men were thrown from the box, suffering serious injuries.
The incident is currently being looked into by the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU). The police watchdog is mandated to investigate as the crash also involved a Winnipeg Police Service vehicle and led to the injuries.
- RCMP issue ‘dangerous person alert’ over 2 armed men in central Alberta
- ‘I am a rapist’: French man admits to drugging wife, inviting dozens to rape her
- Human remains found, man charged with murder in killing of missing teen: Halifax police
- Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: Feds share details of ‘freak offs,’ AR-15s, baby oil
Comments