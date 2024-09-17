Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ward 4 Councillor Lori Bresciani to run for mayor of Regina

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 17, 2024 6:23 pm
1 min read
Lori Bresciani has announced she will run for mayor this November. View image in full screen
Lori Bresciani has announced she will run for mayor this November. Dave Parsons / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After eight years on city council, Regina’s Lori Bresciani has announced she will run for mayor in this year’s election.

Bresciani is currently the councillor for Ward 4. On Tuesday, she held an event to announce her campaign under the slogan ‘Refocus Regina.’

“Regina has experienced four years of unmet expectations,” Bresciani said. “It’s for leadership that delivers. I’m committed to a plan that brings results, not empty promises.”

Bresciani said as mayor, city council would pursue a “practical, results-driven approach to governance.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“As your mayor, I will lead — not manage — the team at city hall,” she said.

First elected to represent Ward 4 in 2016, Bresciani has served on the board of police commissioners, the Frost Festival planning committee and on the board of directors for the Canadian Western Agribition, among other roles.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2020, Bresciani was the only candidate for Ward 4 on the ballot.

“It is not because I don’t want the job as councillor of Ward 4; it is because I see a gap in what the whole city needs,” she said.

Trending Now

Prior to her time with city council, Bresciani volunteered in both the civic and provincial fields of health and education, according to her official city profile.

Bresciani joins a number of other candidates hoping for the position of mayor but is the first city councillor to challenge current mayor Sandra Masters.

Other candidates include 27-year-old field technician contractor Brandon Abtosway, former Eden Care Communities CEO Bill Pratt, Shawn Sparvier, and Chad Bachynski.

The formal nomination period runs from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices