Ward 4 Councillor Lori Bresciani to run for mayor of Regina

Send this page to someone via email

After eight years on city council, Regina’s Lori Bresciani has announced she will run for mayor in this year’s election.

Bresciani is currently the councillor for Ward 4. On Tuesday, she held an event to announce her campaign under the slogan ‘Refocus Regina.’

“Regina has experienced four years of unmet expectations,” Bresciani said. “It’s for leadership that delivers. I’m committed to a plan that brings results, not empty promises.”

Bresciani said as mayor, city council would pursue a “practical, results-driven approach to governance.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“As your mayor, I will lead — not manage — the team at city hall,” she said.

First elected to represent Ward 4 in 2016, Bresciani has served on the board of police commissioners, the Frost Festival planning committee and on the board of directors for the Canadian Western Agribition, among other roles.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2020, Bresciani was the only candidate for Ward 4 on the ballot.

“It is not because I don’t want the job as councillor of Ward 4; it is because I see a gap in what the whole city needs,” she said.

Prior to her time with city council, Bresciani volunteered in both the civic and provincial fields of health and education, according to her official city profile.

Bresciani joins a number of other candidates hoping for the position of mayor but is the first city councillor to challenge current mayor Sandra Masters.

Other candidates include 27-year-old field technician contractor Brandon Abtosway, former Eden Care Communities CEO Bill Pratt, Shawn Sparvier, and Chad Bachynski.

The formal nomination period runs from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9.