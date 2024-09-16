Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Incredible photo of seal ‘caught’ in humpback whale’s mouth off B.C. coast

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 16, 2024 6:49 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Incredible photo captures seal inside mouth of humpback whale off Vancouver Island'
Incredible photo captures seal inside mouth of humpback whale off Vancouver Island
WATCH: An incredible scene caught on camera shows a seal in the mouth of a humpback whale off the coast of Vancouver Island. Tomis Filipovic with Eagle Wing Tours said he was out with a group around William Head when a local humpback whale known as Zillion took an interest in a group of fish.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An incredible scene was caught on camera off the coast of Vancouver Island.

Tomis Filipovic, a naturalist and educator with Eagle Wing Tours, told Global News they were out with a group around William Head when they spotted a local humpback whale known as Zillion.

“I believe she’s around nine years old, brought a calf back last year, actually,” he said.

“So she’s come back this year alone, no calf. And we were just watching her, you know, swim around and in big circles.”

That’s when the boat’s captain noticed a bait ball forming, Filipovic added.

“So a bunch of smaller birds were lifting up these balls of herring up to the surface and the gulls were on top feeding on it,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“And Zillion took interest in it.”

As they repositioned their boat, Filipovic said that’s when they noticed a seal rolling around inside one of the bait balls.

He said they could see the seal’s nose and whiskers and it seemed to be enjoying itself, feasting on the herring.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Zillion did (a) sideways lunge, really powerful sideways lunge, actually. And we started to notice that she came back up and she just kept opening and closing her mouth,” Filipovic said.

He joked that they’ve never seen humpbacks chew their food but fellow staff members pointed out they have seen humpbacks do this motion when birds get in their mouths from the bait balls and they need to let them escape.

A humpback whale’s throat is about the size of a grapefruit so they don’t swallow them.

  • A rare moment, captured on camera, of a seal in a humpback whale's mouth.
Trending Now

“When I zoomed in on the photos after she kind of stopped, I saw the seal getting sloshed around in the mouth and eventually spilling out of the sides,” Filipovic said.

Story continues below advertisement

“So that seal, unfortunately, did not move out of the way in time, but he slid out. He ended up being OK. Zillion was totally OK and then she went off and started feeding again later.

“But I think that seal might think twice about feeding in a bait ball when humpbacks (are) around.”

Humpbacks usually feed on small herring and krill.

Filipovic said he was floored to see these photos.

“This was a photo I never knew was even an option,” he said.

“This isn’t even something I ever thought about happening, really, a once-in-a-lifetime capture.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices