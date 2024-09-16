Ex-Mountie accused of new offences while on bail over sex charge conviction

See more sharing options

A former B.C. RCMP officer is facing trial on allegations he committed offences while on bail awaiting sentencing on unrelated sex charges.

Andrew Seangio was convicted in 2022 of exposing himself to young girls near a Vancouver private school.

He unsuccessfully appealed the conviction and was ultimately sentenced to 18 months in jail.

But while awaiting sentencing in July 2022, he’s accused of impersonating a police officer while walking along North Vancouver’s Spirit Trail, after a cyclist rode by him.

He’s also facing an assault charge related to an incident outside a downtown Vancouver nightclub in August 2022. And he’s been charged with possessing a forged document with intent to commit an offence, after police say they seized a forged RCMP ID card in October 2022.

At the time of the original indecent act offences, Seangio was posted to the Richmond RCMP detachment. He was off duty at the time.

He was fired from the RCMP in 2023.