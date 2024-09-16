Menu

Crime

Ex-Mountie accused of new offences while on bail over sex charge conviction

By Simon Little & Grace Ke Global News
Posted September 16, 2024 9:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former RCMP officer facing trial for alleged offense while on bail'
Former RCMP officer facing trial for alleged offense while on bail
Former Richmond RCMP officer Andrew Seangio is facing trial in North Vancouver, charged with assault and impersonating a police officer. Grace Ke reports.
A former B.C. RCMP officer is facing trial on allegations he committed offences while on bail awaiting sentencing on unrelated sex charges.

Andrew Seangio was convicted in 2022 of exposing himself to young girls near a Vancouver private school.

He unsuccessfully appealed the conviction and was ultimately sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Click to play video: 'Jury finds Richmond RCMP officer Andrew Seangio guilty of sex crimes'
Jury finds Richmond RCMP officer Andrew Seangio guilty of sex crimes

But while awaiting sentencing in July 2022, he’s accused of impersonating a police officer while walking along North Vancouver’s Spirit Trail, after a cyclist rode by him.

He’s also facing an assault charge related to an incident outside a downtown Vancouver nightclub in August 2022. And he’s been charged with possessing a forged document with intent to commit an offence, after police say they seized a forged RCMP ID card in October 2022.

At the time of the original indecent act offences, Seangio was posted to the Richmond RCMP detachment. He was off duty at the time.

He was fired from the RCMP in 2023.

Click to play video: 'Suspended RCMP officer pleads not guilty to sex offences as trial begins'
Suspended RCMP officer pleads not guilty to sex offences as trial begins
