Canada

Federal $500M bailout for Muskrat Falls power delays to keep N.S. rate hikes in check

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2024 12:31 pm
Canada invests nearly $200 million into Nova Scotia Power for clean electricity projects
The federal government is investing almost $200 million in several clean energy projects in Nova Scotia. As Global’s Skye Bryden-Blom reports, officials say it will help drive down power bills in the province – Jul 30, 2024
Ottawa is negotiating a $500-million bailout for Nova Scotia’s privately owned electric utility, saying the money will be used to prevent a big spike in electricity rates.

Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson made the announcement today in Halifax, saying Nova Scotia Power Inc. needs the money to cover higher costs resulting from the delayed delivery of electricity from the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric plant in Labrador.

Wilkinson says that without the money, the subsidiary of Emera Inc. would have had to increase rates by 19 per cent over “the short term.”

Nova Scotia Power CEO Peter Gregg says the deal, once approved by the province’s energy regulator, will keep rate increases limited “to be around the rate of inflation,” as costs are spread over a number of years.

The utility helped pay for construction of an underwater transmission link between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, but the Muskrat Falls project has not been consistent in delivering electricity over the past five years.

Those delays forced Nova Scotia Power to spend more on generating its own electricity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

