Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘I jumped out of my sleep’: Several bullets fired into Toronto apartment building

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 13, 2024 11:40 am
1 min read
The front of a Toronto apartment building on Chalkfarm Drive with several bullet holes on Sept. 13, 2024. View image in full screen
The front of a Toronto apartment building on Chalkfarm Drive with several bullet holes on Sept. 13, 2024. Don Curran / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police are investigating after several shots were fired into the front of an apartment building in the city’s northwest end injuring an 18-year-old.

Police said the shooting happened on Chalkfarm Drive, near Jane Street just north of Wilson Avenue, at around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The 18-year-old was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

There was an exchange of gunfire between two groups and a light-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area, police said.

Images from the scene show multiple bullet holes shattering the front windows of the entrance to a Toronto apartment building. Reporter Jaden Lee-Lincoln says she counted “at least 25 bullet holes.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this reporting in all the shootings that I have in the city,” Lee-Lincoln said.

Story continues below advertisement

There were also bullet holes seen just beside the glass doors.

Residents told Global News they are shaken up after hearing about the shooting and seeing the damage.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s scary and horrible,” one resident said.

Trending Now

“I heard the guns shooting,” Cristina Ryan, another resident, said. “I jumped out of my sleep.”

“I am scared of my grandkids growing up in a neighborhood like this,” Ryan said, adding she has five grandchildren and has lived in the building for 12 years.

Ryan said she is upset her grandchildren have to come down in the morning to see the aftermath of the shooting to get to school.

Story continues below advertisement

“They deserve better than this … they deserve a better environment.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices