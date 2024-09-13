‘I jumped out of my sleep’: Several bullets fired into Toronto apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating after several shots were fired into the front of an apartment building in the city’s northwest end injuring an 18-year-old.

Police said the shooting happened on Chalkfarm Drive, near Jane Street just north of Wilson Avenue, at around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The 18-year-old was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

There was an exchange of gunfire between two groups and a light-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area, police said.

Images from the scene show multiple bullet holes shattering the front windows of the entrance to a Toronto apartment building. Reporter Jaden Lee-Lincoln says she counted “at least 25 bullet holes.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this reporting in all the shootings that I have in the city,” Lee-Lincoln said.

There were also bullet holes seen just beside the glass doors.

Heartbreaking to tell parents and their children going to school that an exchange of gunfire was had outside of their apartment last night. Police say an 18 year old is in hospital in serious condition #toronto #torontonews pic.twitter.com/fqOmbXAtZz — Jaden Lee-Lincoln (@TVJadenLL) September 13, 2024

Residents told Global News they are shaken up after hearing about the shooting and seeing the damage.

“It’s scary and horrible,” one resident said.

“I heard the guns shooting,” Cristina Ryan, another resident, said. “I jumped out of my sleep.”

“I am scared of my grandkids growing up in a neighborhood like this,” Ryan said, adding she has five grandchildren and has lived in the building for 12 years.

Ryan said she is upset her grandchildren have to come down in the morning to see the aftermath of the shooting to get to school.

“They deserve better than this … they deserve a better environment.”