Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health

Renovated and expanded play space opens at Stollery Children’s Hospital

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted September 12, 2024 9:14 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Upgraded Saville Family Indoor Beach play space opens at Stollery Children’s Hospital'
Upgraded Saville Family Indoor Beach play space opens at Stollery Children’s Hospital
After a three-year, multi-million dollar fundraising campaign, the newly renovated Saville Family Indoor Beach at the Stollery Children's Hospital is now open with an exciting new addition. As Nicole Stillger reports, it's a place for kids to play and release stress during overwhelming times.
There’s a new play space for kids to enjoy at the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton.

After a three-year, multi-million dollar fundraising campaign, the renovated Saville Family Indoor Beach and new outdoor Enchanted Forest are open at the children’s hospital located inside the University of Alberta Hospital complex.

“It’s incredibly exciting,” said Karen Faulkner, president and CEO of the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“We’ve been waiting for a while and we’re finally here and the kids are able to enjoy both the new refreshed indoor space, but also the brand new outdoor space.”

Donors have invested $5 million to renovate and double the size of the Beach and open the new Enchanted Forest area.

The outdoor Enchanted Forest play space features a fully accessible play structure, teepee, musical instruments and a projection wall for movie nights.

“Kids are going through some pretty tough times, and it’s a distraction,” Faulkner said.

“They can come in, play and remember that they’re kids and just get back to what they were doing beforehand. And it’s really good for the parents too, to see their kids be able to just be themselves.”

Click to play video: 'Corus Radiothon funds to go toward upgrades to Stollery Beach'
Corus Radiothon funds to go toward upgrades to Stollery Beach

The Beach includes a space for medical play, a kitchen and daily programming.

The entire renovation more than doubles the hospital’s original 1,500 sq ft play space.

“Kids notice everything, right? Kids actually take the time to slow down and enjoy those little things, so there’s so much attention put in to this,” Faulkner said.

Click to play video: 'Legacy giving at the Stollery Children’s Hospital'
Legacy giving at the Stollery Children’s Hospital
Stollery patient, Braden Palmer, 10, described the new Enchanted Forest as “so cool.”

“I wish it was it was here when I was in here for so long,” he said.

The Stollery is a big part of Braeden’s life.

Before he was born, Braeden was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

He would later be diagnosed with scoliosis and juvenile arthritis.

“We’ve been in and out for countless procedures and here frequently for the doctor,” dad Andrew Palmer explained.

For them, the addition is a big deal and helps ease the anxiety of being in the hospital.

“It allows him to just be a child, even though he has to be at the hospital for weeks on end — and it allows his sibling to come and play with him,” Palmer said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

