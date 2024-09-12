Menu

Canada

Bylaw changes to enforce noisy vehicles clears hurdle at Calgary city hall

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted September 12, 2024 10:12 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Bylaw changes to enforce noisy vehicles clears hurdle at Calgary city hall'
Bylaw changes to enforce noisy vehicles clears hurdle at Calgary city hall
WATCH: Calgary bylaw officers are one step closer to enforcing excessive vehicle noise, a job that's been reserved for the police. As Adam MacVicar reports, the bylaw changes make way for a pilot project scheduled to begin later this year.
It’s another step in a plan to allow bylaw officers to enforce excessive vehicle noise in Calgary, after a series of bylaw amendments were endorsed by a city committee Thursday.

The proposed changes to the Calgary Traffic Bylaw, which were unanimously approved by committee, include new fines and define “objectionable noise” as any sound coming from a vehicle that “annoys or disturbs any reasonable person.”

It also restricts the use of retarder brakes for commercial vehicles.

The amendments also give the officers discretion to consider duration, volume, location, and other factors.

“Noise is a bit nebulous and is always difficult to enforce,” Calgary’s Community Standards chief Ryan Pleckaitis told reporters. “Having objective criteria that officers can use to to determine whether a violation exists or not is important.”

The bylaw amendments would prohibit vehicles from emitting “any sound” exceeding 92 dB(A) while the engine is idle, and 96 dB(A) while the vehicle is in motion.

Bylaw officers would use a sound level meter to measure the noise at 50 cm from the exhaust outlet or from the rear centre of the vehicle when an exhaust isn’t visible.

“At the end of the day, the bylaw gives us the tools to measure, assess and enforce,” Ward 7 Coun. Terry Wong said. “I think the critical side of it is more what the public will take out of it.”

Administration is recommending a fine of $270 for vehicles exceeding the noise limit, as well as new fine of $300 for drivers refusing to comply with directions from a bylaw officer during noise testing.

It comes after city council supported the creation of a traffic safety team made up of bylaw officers to enforce excessive vehicle noise, which is slated to begin through a pilot project later this year.

Currently, excessive noise is enforced by the Calgary Police Service (CPS) through various sections of the provincial Traffic Safety Act.

According to Pleckaitis, the traffic safety team will work “hand in hand” with the CPS traffic unit to alleviate enforcement pressure.

“It’s supposed to be complementary to the police service; it’s supposed to lighten their workload so they can focus on higher-risk situations,” Pleckaitis said.

The changes still require council approval later this month.

If approved, Pleckaitis said they’ll be followed by a public education campaign and amnesty events where Calgarians can test the volume of their vehicles.

