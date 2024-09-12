Menu

Crime

Mounties seize 600 kilos of illicit cannabis in Manitoba traffic stop

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 12, 2024 12:59 pm
1 min read
Some of the illicit cannabis seized by Manitoba RCMP earlier this month.
Some of the illicit cannabis seized by Manitoba RCMP earlier this month. Manitoba RCMP
A traffic stop on the Trans-Canada Highway in the RM of Portage la Prairie led to a big discovery for Manitoba RCMP.

On the afternoon of Sept. 4, RCMP say traffic officers pulled over a commercial vehicle for a load inspection, which led to the discovery and seizure of a whopping 600 kilograms of illicit cannabis.

Insp. Michael Gagliardi called the trade in illicit cannabis a public safety issue.

Manitoba RCMP say they seized 600 kilograms of cannabis.
Manitoba RCMP say they seized 600 kilograms of cannabis. Manitoba RCMP

“Anyone purchasing illicit cannabis does not know where it came from or what it could be cut with,” he said.

“Often, illicit cannabis is associated with organized crime and all the other criminal elements that entails.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said a 65-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and will face charges under the Cannabis Act, Excise Act, and Gaming and Cannabis Control Act.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Manitoba RCMP seize over $6 million in cannabis, cryptocurrency scheme
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

