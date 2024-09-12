Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged with murder more than 6 months after stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 12, 2024 12:42 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police investigate a Fountain Street apartment building in February 2024. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police investigate a Fountain Street apartment building in February 2024. Global News
Winnipeg police say they’ve made an arrest in the stabbing death of a 43-year-old man earlier this year.

On Feb. 3, police found Charles Danny Chartrand at a Fountain Street residence, with serious injuries from being stabbed. Chartrand later died of his injuries, and police deemed the death a homicide.

Homicide investigators reached out to the public to help identify two people of interest in the case. Police said Thursday that they were able to identify the people in question, and have charged 21-year-old Rory Alexander Mousseau with second-degree murder.

The suspect and victim knew each other, police said, and the incident stemmed from an argument in the apartment block they both lived in.

Mousseau was arrested Tuesday while already in custody on an unrelated matter.

Winnipeg cops ID victim of weekend homicide
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

