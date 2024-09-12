Winnipeg man charged with murder more than 6 months after stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’ve made an arrest in the stabbing death of a 43-year-old man earlier this year.

On Feb. 3, police found Charles Danny Chartrand at a Fountain Street residence, with serious injuries from being stabbed. Chartrand later died of his injuries, and police deemed the death a homicide.

Homicide investigators reached out to the public to help identify two people of interest in the case. Police said Thursday that they were able to identify the people in question, and have charged 21-year-old Rory Alexander Mousseau with second-degree murder.

The suspect and victim knew each other, police said, and the incident stemmed from an argument in the apartment block they both lived in.

Mousseau was arrested Tuesday while already in custody on an unrelated matter.