Winnipeg cops ID victim of weekend homicide

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide on Fountain Street.

Police say 43-year-old Charles Danny Chartrand was found critically injured in a Centennial-area home around 3 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Homicide investigators continue to look into the incident, and are asking anyone with information or video surveillance footage to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.