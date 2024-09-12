Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dies after being struck by car in Montreal alleyway, driver treated for shock

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 12, 2024 10:01 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: Thursday, September 12, 2024'
Global News Morning headlines: Thursday, September 12, 2024
A man was struck and killed in a downtown alleyway Wednesday evening in Montreal. Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Thursday, September 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 74-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in an alleyway late Wednesday in downtown Montreal.

Montreal police say they were called around 9 p.m. to the scene near Sherbrooke and MacKay streets.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The man was found unconscious on the ground with injuries to his upper body. He died despite multiple resuscitation attempts, according to police.

Witnesses told police the victim was already lying on the ground when he was struck by the driver who reportedly did not see him.

Trending Now

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was treated for shock.

A perimeter was set up and collision investigators were at the scene.

with files from Global’s Nily Louis and The Canadian Press

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices