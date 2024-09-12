Man dies after being struck by car in Montreal alleyway, driver treated for shock

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 74-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in an alleyway late Wednesday in downtown Montreal.

Montreal police say they were called around 9 p.m. to the scene near Sherbrooke and MacKay streets.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The man was found unconscious on the ground with injuries to his upper body. He died despite multiple resuscitation attempts, according to police.

Witnesses told police the victim was already lying on the ground when he was struck by the driver who reportedly did not see him.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was treated for shock.

A perimeter was set up and collision investigators were at the scene.

— with files from Global’s Nily Louis and The Canadian Press