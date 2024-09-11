Menu

Canada

Lethbridge Police Service celebrates 2 retiring police dogs

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted September 11, 2024 8:02 pm
1 min read
LPS celebrates two retiring police dogs
WATCH: The Lethbridge Police Service K9 Unit honoured two retiring four-legged heroes and welcomed a new addition during the unit’s 60th anniversary celebration on Tuesday. Jordan Prentice tells us what’s next for these hard-working pups.
After eight years of loyal service on the Lethbridge Police Service K9 Unit, Police Service Dogs (PSD) Myke and Robby are set to enjoy the spoils of retirement.

Officers gathered at the Lethbridge police range to celebrate the retirement of the two dogs and welcome a new member to the team, PSD Macho.

The almost three-year-old Belgian Malinois completed his 20 weeks of comprehensive training with his handler, Const. Braylon Hyggen, and is ready to join the front lines with the K9 Unit.

LPS has a total of four K9 teams who work alongside the front-line patrol teams and with the critical incident team.

