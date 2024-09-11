Winnipeg Blue Bombers flying in help at QB after Streveler injury

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are flying in some relief from their injury troubles.

680 CJOB has confirmed the team is bringing free agent quarterbacks Jake Dolegala and Bryan Scott to Winnipeg. Neither has signed with the team, as the Bombers are considering how they will replace Chris Streveler.

Streveler is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in the Banjo Bowl. He posted the news on Instagram that he tore three of the four major ligaments in his knee.

Dolegala, 27, is in his third CFL season. He signed with B.C. in February and started one game for the Lions. He also played in relief against the Bombers in week nine, and was cut by the Lions on Aug. 14 after they signed Nathan Rourke.

Bombers fans might remember Dolegala’s play in the 2023 Labour Day Classic for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He threw for 326 yards to help the Riders to a 32-30 overtime win over the Bombers.

Scott, 29, is in his second CFL season. He was on the Toronto Argonauts’ roster for 27 games over two years. He appeared in relief once this season, completing five of five passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. The Argos released Scott on Aug. 20 after Chad Kelly returned from his suspension.

CFL teams are required to carry three quarterbacks on their game-day roster. As of now the Bombers have only Zach Collaros and Terry Wilson under contract and healthy. They will need to sign another before their next game Saturday, Sept. 21 in Edmonton.