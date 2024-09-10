Saskatchewan NDP promises rental protections ahead of looming fall election

See more sharing options

REGINA — The Saskatchewan NDP is promising help with high rents as it gears up for the October general election.

NDP Leader Carla Beck says if her party forms government, it would introduce a number of policies to help those grappling with the cost of housing.

Beck is promising new rules on how much landlords can increase rents per year while giving landlords some protection against late or missed rental payments from social service clients.

The housing announcement is the latest in a number of pledges made in recent weeks by Beck and the NDP.

The party is also promising to suspend the 15-cent-per-litre gas tax for six months starting on the first day of an NDP government.

Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party has dismissed the promises as a deflection designed to distance the NDP from the record of its predecessor government, which was defeated in 2007.