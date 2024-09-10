Oil a bike chain, sew a button: Ontario seeks feedback on school lessons for kids

Send this page to someone via email

There were cheers among some segments of the population when Ontario brought back cursive writing in 2023 as some were aghast that kids would not be able to sign a check or mail a letter to a loved one.

The province also announced in May that it was bringing back Home Economics as the Ford government continues to look for ways to turn back the clock on education.

In support of the return of Home Ec, the province released a survey last week, which among other things, asks parents whether they want their kids to learn how to change a tire on a bike or car, as well as whether kids should learn to sew.

“Our government is getting back to basics with student curriculum when it comes to reading, writing and math,” said Education Minister Jill Dunlop in a video posted to X promoting the survey.

“But we’re not stopping there. We know that to build a strong foundation in life, young people need practical hands on skills, things that were once taught in classes like home economics.”

The survey, which the province says will take 10 minutes to complete, begins with a health and safety section that offers questions on whether students should learn about meal planning, food preparation and first aid.

The second section of the survey is where things get a little more spicy, as the province wants to know whether kids should be schooled in bike maintenance and repair with the idea being that students learn how to fix a flat tire or oil a bike chain.

This section, which is titled Household Management Skills, also asks about auto maintenance as an option as well as clothing maintenance, which would include things like sewing a button, washing clothes or creating hems.

The third and final section of the survey looks at time and management and technological skills.

The first question is whether students should learn about “effective and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools.”

It also asks about effective use of basic computer programs such as email or spreadsheets.

The survey is open for those to respond until Oct. 1.

Back in May, the province announced a number of changes to diploma requirements including a new financial literacy requirement as well as the return of home economics.

A release from the education ministry noted that consultations would occur in the fall with parents and experts on what “practical life skills students should learn in school to build a strong foundation that sets them up for success.”

It included a number of the ideas which were presented in the Education Ministry’s survey.