Chester Bennington’s son accuses Linkin Park of ‘erasing’ dad’s legacy

The son of the late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has criticized the band’s decision to tap singer Emily Armstrong for their latest album and upcoming arena tour.

Jaime Bennington posted to Instagram on Sunday, slamming the returning Linkin Park members, in particular one of the original founders Mike Shinoda, for choosing Armstrong as the band’s singer.

He said Shinoda “quietly erased my father’s life and legacy in real time” by including Armstrong in the band.

Jaime’s father, Chester, died by suicide in 2017.

Armstrong, 33, is the co-founder of the rock band Dead Sara. Since it was announced she would take the reins as Linkin Park’s new singer, Armstrong has faced ample criticism from the band’s fanbase over her alleged connections to the Church of Scientology.

Several Linkin Park fans accused Armstrong of supporting actor Danny Masterson during his rape trial in 2020. The That ’70s Show star was later sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2023 for the rape of two women.

Jaime said Shinoda and the other Linkin Park band members — Brad Delson, Phoenix and Joe Hahn — have “betrayed trust” and “failed to address the concerns of their diverse fan base.”

He called Shinoda “senile and tone deaf.”

Armstrong herself issued a statement last week to “clear the air” about Masterson, who is also a Scientologist.

In a statement to Instagram, Armstrong said she wanted to support Masterson, whom she previously considered “a friend,” during his court appearance.

“Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have,” she wrote. “To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes.”

She said she has not been connected to Masterson since his trial.

Armstrong and new drummer Colin Brittain joined the Linkin Park band members on stage during a livestreamed concert on Thursday.

The show, which took place in Los Angeles, showcased the new Linkin Park lineup and promoted the band’s latest single, The Emptiness Machine. The song is sung by Armstrong and is featured on Linkin Park’s forthcoming album, From Zero.

The single is the first new music Linkin Park has officially released since Chester’s death.

Since Sunday, Jaime has posted more than a dozen Instagram stories criticizing the current band members and accusing them of releasing a new album and launching a tour strictly for profit.

“Nobody told me Linkin Park was coming back. Nobody asked me how I felt,” Jaime said in one video. “Nobody offered to have me in the conversation.”

Jaime said Shinoda has blocked him on social media. Linkin Park has not commented publicly on Jaime’s accusations.

Shinoda himself has acknowledged that it might take Linkin Park fans time to warm up to Armstrong, especially considering Chester was so beloved by fans. This week, Shinoda told fans on the platform Discord that “if people are respectfully not there yet, I’m totally fine with that.”

“But disrespect me, and you will lose my respect in return,” Shinoda warned.

Linkin Park, alongside Armstrong and Brittain, have scheduled a six-date arena tour with shows in Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul and Bogota.

Brad Delson, the band’s original lead guitarist, has voiced support for Armstrong but said he will not play on stage with Linkin Park during their reunion tour. Delson said he now prefers to work “behind the scenes – in the studio, collaborating on our new music, and helping build our live show.”

Alex Feder will play lead guitar for Linkin Park on tour.

Linkin Park’s newest album From Zero is set for release on Nov. 15.