Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen grazed in the head by bullet during school parking lot shooting: Toronto police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2024 4:56 pm
1 min read
The Metropolitan Toronto police headquarters is pictured in Toronto, Ontario on Monday, July 24, 2023. View image in full screen
The Metropolitan Toronto police headquarters is pictured in Toronto, Ontario on Monday, July 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy was grazed in the head by a bullet during a shooting in a high school parking lot and officers are searching for a teen suspect.

Police say officers responded to a call for a shooting in the parking lot at Agincourt Collegiate Institute, in Toronto’s east end, a little before noon on Monday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say they found a 16-year-old who had been shot and say he was taken to hospital with injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

Police say the shooting appears to have been targeted and isolated, and they are looking for a suspect described as a 17 or 18 year old boy.

Trending Now

Toronto District School Board spokesman Ryan Bird says the board will have social workers at the school to support students and staff for as long as needed.

Story continues below advertisement

Agincourt Collegiate and several other area schools were placed under lockdown earlier Monday as a result of the shooting.

Police are asking the public for any information that might help the investigation.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices