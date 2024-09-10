Ontario philanthropists donate record-setting $25M to IWK Health Centre

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario couple with Nova Scotia roots has gifted $25 million the IWK Health Centre — the single largest individual donation to health care in Atlantic Canada.

The IWK Foundation says the gift from Myron and Berna Garron will support a “reimagined therapeutic environment” for mental health and addictions support at the Halifax-based hospital.

“They came to us and said, ‘What do you need?’ We put out several ideas, several things. But the dream, they said, ‘What’s the dream?'” recalled Jennifer Gillivan, the foundation’s president and CEO.

The dream was a “health-care ecosystem” to help connect patients with care and to offer more intensive hospital treatment.

“We have the teams, we have the experts, we have the program. We just didn’t have the right environment,” said Gillivan during a ceremony at the hospital on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the IWK, it is the only facility in the country that has the expertise and care models to deliver all levels of mental health and addictions care to children, youth and their families.

“No matter where you show up, you’re going to be connected with the right care at the right place,” said Dr. Alexa Bagnell, the IWK’s chief of psychiatry.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The (one) area that has really changed in the last decade is an increased rate in anxiety disorders. That is the one thing, and that’s seen internationally, and that is one area that we know: there is more stress in our environment, especially for young people.”

Canon Beazley, 14, knows firsthand how life-changing the IWK can be. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, which led to the removal of a kidney and many rounds of chemotherapy.

After his treatment, he says a new battle began.

“One day I was at hockey practice and I just started shaking. I felt like my heart skipped a beat,” he said.

He was diagnosed with PTSD stemming form his cancer experience, and calls the IWK his “safe space.”

“I always feel comfortable here because I know they’re going to do everything in their power to be able to help me — and they did.”

Story continues below advertisement

‘Friends of the IWK’

The Garrons are known for their philanthropy and dedication to pediatric health, and were called “friends of the IWK” at Monday’s event.

Attendees heard how Myron hailed from Brier Island in Nova Scotia, and began his career at the Bank of Nova Scotia. From there, his job took him to Toronto, where he met Merna.

The couple’s son, Michael, died at the age of 13 from a rare form of cancer and in 2015, they committed $50 million to the Toronto East General Hospital where he was born. The facility was renamed Michael Garron Hospital.

They also helped to establish the Garron Family Cancer centre to support pediatric cancer research, and previously opened the Garron Centre for Child & Adolescent Mental Health (Garron Centre) 10 years ago at the IWK.

The couple, who were at Monday’s event, didn’t speak publicly but said in a statement that their “strong connection” to the Maritimes and the long-standing history with the hospital made their investment “a natural continuation” of what they began 10 years ago.

“We believe in the IWK and its incredible care teams. We are honoured to continue to change the future of mental health care for Maritime children and youth by supporting a healing environment for mental health intensive services,” they said.