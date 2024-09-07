Winnipeg Blue Bombers win 5th straight Banjo Bowl for 5th victory in a row

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers took the lead in the fourth quarter and hung on to win their fifth straight Banjo Bowl in the 20th annual edition of the rivalry game.

The Bombers defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 26-21 on Saturday at Princess Auto Stadium for their fifth consecutive win overall. The Riders are now winless in their last seven straight games. The victory moved the Bombers back into a share of top spot with the BC Lions in the West Division and also gave the Bombers the season series over the Riders in the event of a tie in the standings at the end of the season.

Both offences struggled to find much of a rhythm but a Kenny Lawler touchdown catch on the first play of the fourth quarter gave the Bombers the lead, and Tyrell Ford’s second interception of the game in the final minute sealed the victory.

Story continues below advertisement

It was Mike O’Shea’s 103rd career win to pass the legendary Bud Grant as the winningest head coach in franchise history.

Quarterback Zach Collaros completed 24 of his 31 passes for 231 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Collaros has 12 TD passes and no interceptions in the last four Banjo Bowls.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Brady Oliveira was held to under 50 yards for the second straight game with 11 carries for 43 yards.

Combined with last week’s triumph, the Bombers swept the two-game rivalry series for the third time in the last four seasons.

The sold-out crowd had plenty to cheer about in the early going. Willie Jefferson blocked a punt on the Riders first possession for an early Sergio Castillo field goal.

Soon after, Ford intercepted Riders quarterback Trevor Harris. After methodically moving down the field, Chris Streveler punched it into the end zone from the two-yard line for a 10-point Bombers lead.

The Riders quickly responded as a 52-yard catch by Samuel Emilus put them in striking distance. And KeeSean Johnson made a nine-yard TD catch to pull within three points.

They traded field goals in the second quarter to make it a 13-10 lead for Winnipeg at half time. Both teams had less than 140 yards of net offence in the opening half.

Story continues below advertisement

It took the Riders just three plays to find the end zone to open the third quarter. Kian Schaffer-Baker was left wide open for an 81-yard catch. And on the very next play Emilus made the reception in the end zone to give Saskatchewan their first lead.

Riders defensive lineman Miles Brown injured a Bombers quarterback for the second week in a row. After taking out Collaros last week, he hit Streveler low, and the Bombers backup immediately grabbed his knee in agony. He did not return to the game.

That seemed to fire up the home side and on the first play of the fourth quarter, Collaros hit Kenny Lawler with a six-yard pass for the major score to retake the lead by five points. It was his 100th career TD pass with the Bombers.

Ford intercepted Harris in the final minute to give the Bombers the win.

Defensive tackle Jake Thomas appeared in his 200th career game.

The official attendance was 33,343 as the Banjo Bowl was sold out for for the 19th straight season.

The Bombers’ all-time leading rusher Charles Roberts was added to the Ring of Honour at halftime

Linebacker Adam Bighill missed the contest after being placed on the six-game injured list with a knee injury. Offensive lineman Stanley Bryant sat out for the second game in a row with an illness.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bombers have their second of three bye weeks next week and return to the field on Saturday, Sept. 21 on the road against the Edmonton Elks.