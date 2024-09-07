Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for woman wanted in Toronto murder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2024 9:24 am
1 min read
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Toronto woman following a fatal shooting on Sept. 1. View image in full screen
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Toronto woman following a fatal shooting on Sept. 1. X/Toronto Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Toronto Police Service is asking for the public’s help with a homicide investigation related to a shooting that left one dead last Sunday in the city’s west end.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Sept. 1 at around 6 a.m. in the Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road area.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They found the victim with gunshot wounds, and he was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The victim has been identified as a 37-year-old man from Brampton.

Trending Now

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 36-year-old woman from Toronto, wanted for first-degree murder.

Police are calling on anyone with information to reach out to them or Crime Stoppers.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices