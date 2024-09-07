Canada-wide warrant issued for woman wanted in Toronto murder

The Toronto Police Service is asking for the public’s help with a homicide investigation related to a shooting that left one dead last Sunday in the city’s west end.
Officers responded to a shooting call on Sept. 1 at around 6 a.m. in the Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road area.
Get breaking National news
They found the victim with gunshot wounds, and he was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
The victim has been identified as a 37-year-old man from Brampton.
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 36-year-old woman from Toronto, wanted for first-degree murder.
Police are calling on anyone with information to reach out to them or Crime Stoppers.
- Trial underway for French man accused of inviting dozens of men to rape his wife
- 1 dead, another injured as N.B. RCMP issue alert about armed man at large
- Harvey Weinstein may face more NY sex assault charges after Britain drops case
- Hunter Biden pleads guilty to federal tax charges months after gun conviction
Comments