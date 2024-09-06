Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Husband of cyclist killed on Toronto road speaks out: ‘I’m incomplete without her’

By Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted September 6, 2024 7:43 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: '‘Ghost ride’ planned for Toronto after 6th cyclist killed this year'
‘Ghost ride’ planned for Toronto after 6th cyclist killed this year
WATCH: 'Ghost ride' planned for Toronto after 6th cyclist killed this year
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Navjot Kaur, her husband and a friend went to the Humber River Bridge on Aug. 24 and were cycling home on Burnhamthorpe Road, just east of Kipling Avenue, around 8:20 p.m. when the unthinkable happened.

Kaur’s husband, Gagandeep Singh Sidhu, said in an exchange with Global News that the three were riding westbound in single file close to the curb when Kaur, who was at the back, was struck from behind by a car that was also travelling westbound.

“We decided to take the streets instead of the trails because the sun was setting,” Kaur said, adding that they were originally going to ride on the Humber Trail.

According to Toronto police, the 28-year-old driver of that car, a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, remained on scene. Kaur was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but, on Aug. 31, Kaur succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Sidhu said the couple, who were married two years ago, had a joyful and beautiful life.

His 26-year-old wife had just finished her second year of studies at Georgian College’s Toronto campus. In her first year, she took a project management program and in her second year, she studied supply chain management.

“I want my wife in my life,” Sidhu told Global News. “I’m incomplete without her. She was my strength.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sidhu is aware there is a so-called “ghost bike” ride planned for his late wife’s memory on Saturday but said he’s not sure he’s able to attend. “Every place and everything reminds me of our happy life. Right now I feel like I’m completely broken. I can’t think about what I should do next.”

Toronto police’s traffic services team continue to investigate what caused the crash and are asking for residents and drivers who may have security or dashcam video to call them.

Spike in cyclist deaths causing concern

Kaur’s death is the sixth cycling fatality in Toronto this year, compared to one during all of 2023.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Joey Schwartz, who is planning the ghost ride which will begin at Matt Cohen Parkette at Spadina Avenue and Bloor Street and end at the site of the collision, said he fears that cycling fatalities will continue to rise.

“Unfortunately I’m concerned that this will continue,” said Schwartz. “Some of this has to do with distracted driving. Some of it has to do with the actual design of our roads.”

Residents who live on Burnhamthorpe Road say they are encouraged that the speed limit was lowered from 50 km/h to 40 km/h in June but that they’ve been calling for a bike lane here for years.

“I think it could have been prevented if the bike lanes were here but we’ve been asking for bike lanes since 2017 on this road and still nothing,” said Max Rohel-Jones.

Jessica Spieker from Family and Friends for Safe Streets said the City of Toronto’s Vision Zero Road Safety Plan is underfunded.

“It’s so infuriating to me in the face of all this violence and death and anguish,” she said. “Why is the city still dragging its heels and dithering?”

Spieker said Burnhamthorpe needs a bike lane with a robust barrier, like those on Richmond and Adelaide streets.

“You cannot drive a vehicle through that — you cannot kill a cyclist,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Cyclists who want to take part in the ghost ride are asked to meet at Matt Cohen Parkette at noon on Saturday. The ride will leave at 12:30 p.m.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices