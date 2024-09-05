Man faces murder, firearm charges after 2 Toronto shootings: police

A man has been charged in relation to two Toronto shootings, one of them fatal, after loaded weapons were found during a search of his home, police said.
Toronto police said a 21-year-old man from the city was arrested and charged on Wednesday with first-degree murder and a slew of weapons-related offences.
The murder charge was in relation to a shooting report on June 27 just before 3 a.m. On that day, police found a victim with gunshot wounds in the area of Cherokee Boulevard and Finch Avenue.
The victim, 23-year-old Marsell Bryan, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.
Months later, on Wednesday, officers searched four separate addresses and a vehicle, charging a 21-year-old man with first-degree murder.
The same man was charged relating to a shooting in Toronto on Aug. 25. He faces yet more charges relating to firearms found during the searches, including an AK-47 and a Glock 9-mm handgun.
Police said he had a court date set for bail on Thursday morning.
