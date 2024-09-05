Menu

Crime

Man faces murder, firearm charges after 2 Toronto shootings: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 5, 2024 6:21 pm
1 min read
Toronto police announce arrest in fatal shooting
A man has been charged in relation to two Toronto shootings, one of them fatal, after loaded weapons were found during a search of his home, police said.

Toronto police said a 21-year-old man from the city was arrested and charged on Wednesday with first-degree murder and a slew of weapons-related offences.

The murder charge was in relation to a shooting report on June 27 just before 3 a.m. On that day, police found a victim with gunshot wounds in the area of Cherokee Boulevard and Finch Avenue.

The victim, 23-year-old Marsell Bryan, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.

Months later, on Wednesday, officers searched four separate addresses and a vehicle, charging a 21-year-old man with first-degree murder.

The same man was charged relating to a shooting in Toronto on Aug. 25. He faces yet more charges relating to firearms found during the searches, including an AK-47 and a Glock 9-mm handgun.

Police said he had a court date set for bail on Thursday morning.

Man, 23, dead in north-east Toronto shooting
