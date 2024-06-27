23-year-old man dead after shooting in Toronto’s north end

Toronto Police say a 23-year-old man has died after a shooting in the city’s north end early Thursday.
Police said the shooting happened near Finch Avenue and Cherokee Boulevard, just east of Victoria Park Avenue, at around 3 a.m.
Paramedics told Global News they took one person to hospital in critical condition. An update from police confirmed a man in his 20s died from his injuries.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Homicide detectives have been called in. There is no word on a suspect description or what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Ex-Honduran president gets 45 years in U.S. prison for aiding drug traffickers
- Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing 8 additional charges: police
- Car theft with 7-month-old baby in back seat sparks search for suspect
- Nearly half of 124 arrested by Ontario carjacking task force were on bail: police
Comments