Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

23-year-old man dead after shooting in Toronto’s north end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 6:41 am
1 min read
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting on June 27, 2024. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting on June 27, 2024. Don Curran / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Police say a 23-year-old man has died after a shooting in the city’s north end early Thursday.

Police said the shooting happened near Finch Avenue and Cherokee Boulevard, just east of Victoria Park Avenue, at around 3 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they took one person to hospital in critical condition. An update from police confirmed a man in his 20s died from his injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Homicide detectives have been called in. There is no word on a suspect description or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices