23-year-old man dead after shooting in Toronto’s north end

Toronto Police say a 23-year-old man has died after a shooting in the city’s north end early Thursday.

Police said the shooting happened near Finch Avenue and Cherokee Boulevard, just east of Victoria Park Avenue, at around 3 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they took one person to hospital in critical condition. An update from police confirmed a man in his 20s died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives have been called in. There is no word on a suspect description or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

HOMICIDE:

Cherokee Blvd and Finch Ave E

2:56 am

-reports of gunshots heard

-confirmed shooting

-one male has been shot

-23 yr old male was transported to hospital via emergency run

-male pronounced deceased

-homicide is investigating

-anyone w/ info, call police#GO1398541

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 27, 2024