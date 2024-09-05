Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Abbotsford senior charged with running down teens with car

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted September 5, 2024 6:03 pm
1 min read
Security footage shows a vehicle chasing a group of teens in Abbotsford. View image in full screen
Security footage shows a vehicle chasing a group of teens in Abbotsford. File
The driver who allegedly ran down a group of teens in Abbotsford, B.C., in February has now been charged.

Michael Brian Gerty, 85, is charged with one count of dangerous driving and three counts of assault with a weapon after two teens were hurt in the incident.

Police were called to Carlsrue Avenue between Princess and Victoria streets on Feb. 14 after reports of a motor vehicle incident.

Click to play video: '2 teens hospitalized after being run down by driver'
2 teens hospitalized after being run down by driver
At the time, police said it appeared the teens were playing pranks on neighbours by ringing doorbells and knocking before running away. Gerty allegedly chased them with his vehicle, hitting two of them.

Video from the scene shows a car racing towards the teens before a crashing noise followed by screaming.

The two teens received minor injuries.

Gerty was arrested at the scene but has since been released from custody awaiting his first court appearance.

