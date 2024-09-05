Abbotsford senior charged with running down teens with car

The driver who allegedly ran down a group of teens in Abbotsford, B.C., in February has now been charged.
Michael Brian Gerty, 85, is charged with one count of dangerous driving and three counts of assault with a weapon after two teens were hurt in the incident.
Police were called to Carlsrue Avenue between Princess and Victoria streets on Feb. 14 after reports of a motor vehicle incident.
At the time, police said it appeared the teens were playing pranks on neighbours by ringing doorbells and knocking before running away. Gerty allegedly chased them with his vehicle, hitting two of them.
Video from the scene shows a car racing towards the teens before a crashing noise followed by screaming.
Get daily National news
The two teens received minor injuries.
Gerty was arrested at the scene but has since been released from custody awaiting his first court appearance.
- Georgia school shooting suspect interviewed by police for online threats in 2023
- Trial underway for French man accused of inviting dozens of men to rape his wife
- Hunter Biden pleads guilty to federal tax charges months after gun conviction
- Alec Baldwin: Prosecutor seeks to reinstate tossed ‘Rust’ shooting charge
Comments