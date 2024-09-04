Investigation underway after man attempts to drive through protest

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after a man attempted to drive through a demonstration in downtown Winnipeg.

Protesters had blocked off a major intersection (Portage Avenue and Main Street), and most traffic in the area was detoured.

A large sedan tried to drive into the intersection, near two protesters who were blocking the road with bicycles.

Video shows two protesters jumping on the hood of the car, the car backing up, then one protester getting in through the passenger door.

The car then veered down a side street, with a bicycle under its wheels. and a protester still on the hood.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The woman who owns the bicycle, who did not give her name, says she was struck while trying to get out of the way.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver soon parked the car, a protester stomped on the windshield, and the driver emerged with blood on his neck.

Police say no arrests have been made and the cyclist declined medial treatment.

Protesters had gathered to demand accountability, after a police car struck and killed a woman near a homeless encampment on Monday.